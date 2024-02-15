English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 11th, 2022 at 20:49 IST

T'gana sees 24 new COVID-19 cases, nil death

T'gana sees 24 new COVID-19 cases, nil death

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,91,522 till date.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with nine. A bulletin said 25 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,198.

Advertisement

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred today and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

Advertisement

The bulletin said 15,561 samples were tested. The number of active cases was 213, it said. PTI SJR NVG NVG

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2022 at 20:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

8 minutes ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

10 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

11 minutes ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

15 minutes ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

17 minutes ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

18 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

2 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

2 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

8 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

8 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

8 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

a day ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

a day ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

a day ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian men lose 2-3 to China in BATC, finish second in Group A

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Varun Tej, Lavanya's Extended Valentine's In Kashmir Looks Like This

    Galleries11 minutes ago

  3. Yami Gautam Recalls The Time When She Found Out She Was Pregnant

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. Know Where To Watch Oscar-nominated Movies Online

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  5. Top-5: Indian wrestlers who have triumphed in WWE

    Web Stories13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo