sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Udaipur Shocker: Thai Woman Hospitalized with Bullet Injury, Probe On to Identify Accused

Published 14:31 IST, November 9th 2024

Udaipur Shocker: Thai Woman Hospitalized with Bullet Injury, Probe On to Identify Accused

A Thai woman was brought to a hospital here on Saturday with gunshot injuries allegedly by three unidentified men who left after admitting her.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A Thai woman was brought to a hospital here on Saturday with gunshot injuries allegedly by three unidentified men who left after admitting her
A Thai woman was brought to a hospital here on Saturday with gunshot injuries allegedly by three unidentified men who left after admitting her | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:30 IST, November 9th 2024