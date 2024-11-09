Published 14:31 IST, November 9th 2024
Udaipur Shocker: Thai Woman Hospitalized with Bullet Injury, Probe On to Identify Accused
A Thai woman was brought to a hospital here on Saturday with gunshot injuries allegedly by three unidentified men who left after admitting her.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A Thai woman was brought to a hospital here on Saturday with gunshot injuries allegedly by three unidentified men who left after admitting her | Image: Pixabay
