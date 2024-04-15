Advertisement

Thane: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a butcher in Thane district in Maharashtra. The incident has caused a stir in the locality with a huge crowd gathering at his meat shop and attacking him before damaging the shop. The mob of protesters have demanded the death penalty for the accused.

The 45-year-old accused has been arrested. A case has been registered against the Bhayandar butcher under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

Visuals have emerged from the shop which was vandalised by the protesters.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.

