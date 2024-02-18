Updated September 8th, 2021 at 23:28 IST
Thane civic body green-lights land transfer for Bullet train
Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) The Shiv Sena-controlled Thane Municipal Corporation on Wednesday approved a proposal to hand over land for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train project.
The TMC passed a resolution to this effect. It had rejected or stalled the proposal three times in the past.
The Sena-led Maharashtra government has been at loggerheads with the BJP-led Union government over the state's choice of a site in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai for the construction of a Metro car shed.
It was being speculated that the feud over the Metro car shed site was one of the reasons for the TMC's refusal to hand over 3,849 sq meters of land sought by the National High Speed Rail Corporation for the Bullet train. PTI ND KRK KRK
