Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 25th, 2021 at 11:43 IST

Thane consumer commission asks builder to pay Rs 40,000 compensation to flat buyer

Thane consumer commission asks builder to pay Rs 40,000 compensation to flat buyer

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) The Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a real estate developer to pay Rs 40,000 compensation to a flat buyer for indulging in deficiency in service by way of not handing over the property within the stipulated time.

The order was issued by the commission's president Milind Sonawane on September 17, the copy of which was made available on Saturday.

Advertisement

Besides the compensation, the commission also asked Sai Raj Builders and Developers and its partners to pay the refund of Rs 1,63,332 to the complainant along with 10 per cent interest from the date of the payment of this amount in January 9, 2016.

Complainant Chhaya Raju Anand's counsel advocate Ashwini Sarjine told the commission that in 2014, the complainant had booked a 450-sq ft flat in the project being developed by Sai Raj Builders at Navali Naka in Ambarnath for a consideration of Rs 3 lakh. Till January 2016, she paid Rs 1, 63,332 and the developer was to give possession of the flat in the next eight months, which he has not done so far.

Advertisement

The complainant sought that the developers be directed either to give the possession of the flat or to refund the amount with interest.

The commission said in its order that although the complainant has paid substantial amount, there was no sign that the developer would give the possession of the flat to her.

Advertisement

"The opponents have committed deficiency in service...As they have not completed the project and there is no evidence when it would be completed, it would be appropriate to direct them to refund jointly and severally the amount of Rs 1,63,332 to the complainant along with 10 per cent interest from the date of the payment," it said.

It asked them to pay Rs 25,000 to the complainant for causing mental and physical harassment and Rs 15,000 towards the cost of the legal proceedings. PTI COR NP NP NP

Advertisement

Published September 25th, 2021 at 11:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

5 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

10 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

12 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

14 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

21 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

an hour ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Remodelled Kawasaki Ninja 500 first look before India launch

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Man Commits Suicide After Police Booked Him For Allegedly Raping Minor

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Meet the Farmer Who Sold Garlic Worth Rs 1cr With Investment of Only...

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Rajinikanth Attends Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya's Wedding

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Goldman Sachs upgrades global equities to "overweight"

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo