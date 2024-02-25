Updated September 10th, 2021 at 13:07 IST
Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 286, death toll by 3
Press Trust Of India
- India
Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) With the addition of 286 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 5,53,920, an official said on Friday.
These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.
Three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 11,333, the official said.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 count was 1,34,992, while the death toll stood at 3,294, another official said. PTI COR RSY RSY
Published September 10th, 2021 at 13:07 IST
