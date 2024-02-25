Advertisement

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) With the addition of 286 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 5,53,920, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

Three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 11,333, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 count was 1,34,992, while the death toll stood at 3,294, another official said. PTI COR RSY RSY