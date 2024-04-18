Updated June 15th, 2022 at 18:24 IST
Thane: Eight arrested for abetting suicide of 18-year-old girl
- India
- 1 min read
Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) Eight persons, most of them college students, were arrested in the district on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of an 18-year-old girl, police said.
All the accused were booked under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide), said an official of Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan division.
The accused, including a woman, were allegedly trying to blackmail the girl using some videos, said an official.
The girl ended her life two days ago by jumping from the third floor of the building in Dombivli where she lived.
In her suicide note, she blamed the accused for forcing her to take the extreme step, said the police official.
Further probe is on, he added. PTI COR KRK KRK
Published June 15th, 2022 at 18:24 IST