Updated September 21st, 2021 at 18:28 IST

Thane Mayor claims Union minister called him to save illegal structures

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has claimed that he had received a call from a Union minister asking him to save unauthorised constructions from the ongoing drive by the municipal corporation.

This revelation by Mhaske at the general body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) caused a flutter on Monday.

Refusing to reveal the name of the Union minister, Mhaske said the drive against illegal hawkers and unauthorised constructions will continue.

"A Union minister had called for saving the unauthorised constructions from the ongoing drive," Mhaske told the meeting.

Kalpita Pimple, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, TMC, had last month survived a murderous attack from a hawker during the anti-encroachment drive.

The incident caused a huge uproar with various political parties demanding stern action against illegal hawkers.

Published September 21st, 2021 at 18:28 IST

