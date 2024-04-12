×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Thane: Parents Held for Killing, Burying Toddler at Graveyard Over 3 Weeks Ago

The murder is said to have taken place on March 18.

Reported by: Digital Desk
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Parents Held for Killing, Burying Toddler at Graveyard Over 3 Weeks Ago | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Thane: A husband-wife duo has been arrested for allegedly killing their 18-month-old daughter around three weeks ago in Maharashtra's Thane, police said. As per the officials, the couple killed their infant daughter and secretly buried the dead body in a graveyard.  

The couple identified as Jahid Sheikh (38) and Noorami (28), are Mumbra residents. The murder is said to have taken place on March 18. 

"The police recently received an anonymous letter about the couple killing their child, Labiba, and quietly burying the body in the graveyard. The police launched a probe and detained the couple. Initially, the accused did not cooperate, but later told how they committed the crime. However, they did not reveal the motive behind the killing," senior inspector Anil Shinde of the Mumbra police station said. 

"The couple told the police that they killed their daughter on March 18, after then buried the body in a local graveyard. The police then exhumed the decomposed body. The autopsy report confirmed that the child had suffered injuries on her head and other body parts," he added. 

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was registered with the police, he said. Inspector (crime) S A Dawne said the couple was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till April 15.  

(With PTI inputs)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

