Updated March 31st, 2022 at 09:17 IST
Thane reports five new COVID-19 cases
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Thane, Mar 31 (PTI) With the addition of five coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,769, an official said on Thursday.
These cases were reported on Wednesday.
As the virus did not claim any life during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,880. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,63,590, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said. PTI COR NP NP
