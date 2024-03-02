English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Thane: Sex Racket Busted, 7 Including Self-Styled Godman Arrested

The self-styled godman and his associates reportedly lured financially vulnerable women with promises of riches procured through black magic rituals.

A man has been arrested in Thane for raping his daughter. Image for representational purposes only. | Image:PTI
Thane: Seven people, including a self-styled godman, have been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket under the pretence of performing rituals for those looking to get rich, a police official said on Saturday. The racket first came to the notice of the police when a 15-year-old girl from Rabodi was reported as being missing and a kidnapping case was registered for the same.  

The ensuing probe led to the arrest of two people on February 25, Aslam Khan and Salim Shaikh, who gave authorities information regarding the main accused in this case — Saheblal Wazir Shaikh alias Yusuf Baba. 

According to police officials, the main accused, Yusuf Baba, and his associates reportedly snared financially vulnerable women by promising them significant wealth via the practice of black magic. Some of the rituals utilised by the baba and his associates involved these women participating in the nude. 

The official said several objectionable videos of these rituals have been found along with other incriminating evidence from the mobile phones of the accused.

"We believe this gang, which includes two women, ensnared at least 17 persons. The seven arrests were made from Thane, Vasai in Palghar and neighbouring Mumbai," Inspector Krishna Kokni of Thane Crime Branch Unit 1 said.

He said a case of kidnapping, rape, cheating and other offences under IPC has been registered with Rabodi police station and further probe into this racket is underway.

The accused have also been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act 2013, the official informed.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 18:53 IST

