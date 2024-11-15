sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Thane Shocker: Man Allegedly Molests Woman and Beats Mother Over Pet Dog's Barking

Published 18:48 IST, November 15th 2024

Thane Shocker: Man Allegedly Molests Woman and Beats Mother Over Pet Dog's Barking

A man in Thane allegedly molested a woman and beat her elderly mother after their pet dog barked at him, leading to a police case against him and two others.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Man Allegedly Molests Woman and Beats Mother Over Pet Dog's Barking in Thane
Man Allegedly Molests Woman and Beats Mother Over Pet Dog's Barking in Thane | Image: shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:48 IST, November 15th 2024