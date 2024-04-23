Thane Shocker: Woman, Husband Booked For Assaulting, Abusing Doctor in Dombivli

Advertisement

Thane: In a shocking incident, a woman and her husband were booked for allegedly assaulting a doctor at a hospital in Dombivli of Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by 38-year-old doctor, accused Sashikala Singh and her husband Raj Suryaprakash Singh assaulted him and staff of the hospital and abused them.

The woman had come complaining of stomach pain and was given treatment in the hospital. The doctors gave her an injection and asked to go home as her pain stopped.

While being discharged, her pain recurred, by which time her husband came to the hospital and allegedly abused the doctor and staff.

Alleging that her wife was not being taken care of, the man picked up a fight. It turned into a violent clash when the doctor defended himself.

The hospital authorities registered a complaint at Mandapa Police Station, accusing the patient and his family of assaulting doctors and staff.





