Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 8 Lakh to 15-Year-Old Girl Who Survived Road Accident That Killed 5

In 2018, the girl was on the way to Nashik with her father and a few others when their car was struck by a speeding bus, killing five, including her father.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A Thane tribunal awarded a 15-year-old girl compensation of Rs 8 lakh for a 2018 accident.
A Thane tribunal awarded a 15-year-old girl compensation of Rs 8 lakh for a 2018 accident. | Image:PTI/ Representative
Thane: A 15-year-old girl has been awarded a compensation of Rs 8 lakh by a Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in connection with a road accident where five others, including the girl's father, died. The petitioner, Paavni Nilesh Joshi, was nine years old when she survived the collision that killed her father and four others. On November 10, 2018, Joshi and her father, alongside a few others, were on the way to Nashik from the temple town of Shirdi when their car was struck by a speeding bus on the Sinnar-Shirdi road.    

In a recent order, tribunal chairman and Principal District Judge SB Agarwal, awarded the teenager Rs 8 lakh in compensation, including Rs 3 lakh towards the cost of her treatment.

The tribunal ordered the owner of the offending bus and the insurer to jointly and severally pay the compensation along with an interest rate of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of filing the claim petition.  

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

