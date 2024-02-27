English
Updated April 19th, 2022 at 17:15 IST

Thane: Two held for abducting, killing man

Thane: Two held for abducting, killing man

Press Trust Of India
Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 25-year-old man in Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Mangesh Patil had gone missing on April 12 and a probe zeroed in Pravin Jagtap and Rahul Suryavanshi, who have confessed to killing him, a Shil Daighar police station official said.

"They had killed Patil as he was creating hurdles in matters related to the ancestral property of one of the accused. Three others involved in the crime are on the run and efforts are on to nab them," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM

Published April 19th, 2022 at 17:15 IST

