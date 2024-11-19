sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'The Sabarmati Report' Declared Tax-Free in Haryana, Announces CM Nayab Saini

Published 23:52 IST, November 19th 2024

'The Sabarmati Report' Declared Tax-Free in Haryana, Announces CM Nayab Saini

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini declares the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the 2002 Godhra incident, tax-free after watching it on Tuesday evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Sabarmati Report is based on the Godhra train burning incident
The Sabarmati Report tax-free in Haryana | Image: IMDb
