'The Sabarmati Report' Declared Tax-Free in Haryana, Announces CM Nayab Saini
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini declares the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the 2002 Godhra incident, tax-free after watching it on Tuesday evening.
The Sabarmati Report tax-free in Haryana | Image: IMDb
23:52 IST, November 19th 2024