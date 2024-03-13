Advertisement

A viral video from the Alcheringa Fest 2024 at IIT Guwahati has caught the eyes of the internet users. The video was recorded during a Bihu performance when a portion of the stage background made up of bamboo collapsed. None of the performers were harmed but even after this they continued performing.

The video captures the incident unfolding as part of the bamboo backdrop slowly gives way, prompting immediate action. Students and staff members are seen rushing to secure the compromised section, ensuring the safety of the performers.

Advertisement

The video soon went viral after uploading. It shows how the bamboo background of the stage started collapsing. The members of the organisation team were quick in action. The students came and tried to put it back while safeguarding the performers.

The video was shared on Instagram and has gotten more than 15 lakh views. The caption says, “Today at ALCHERINGA FEST 2024 in IIT GUWAHATI, the bamboo stage wall broke down during the Bihu dance.”

Advertisement

The commendable thing in this whole scene was the calmness of the dancers which impressed everyone, even after the background collapsing going on they didn’t stop. The people in the comments applauded the undying attitude of the performers. One user wrote, “The respect for the culture.”

Advertisement

Another one praised the dancers and commented, “Hatts offf to the gorgeous ladies didn’t mind it falling…… That’s the spirit of Bihu.”

A third one wrote, “Dance soo good stage todd dala.”

