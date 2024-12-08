Theft At MP Police SAF Armoury In Morena: Probe Ordered After 200 9mm Cartridges, Rifles Go Missing

Morena: A shocking theft incident of arms and ammunition from the Special Armed Forces (SAF) of the Madhya Pradesh police in Morena has surfaced, prompting senior officials to order a probe. According to information, as many as 200 cartridges of 9mm pistols and self-loading rifles were allegedly stolen from the armouries of the Madhya Pradesh police's special armed forces (SAF) in Morena district.

A senior police official confirmed the incident on Sunday, saying that an FIR has been registered and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the truth behind the theft.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Additional SP, Morena) Gopal Dhakad said the SAF's 2nd and 5th battalion commandants suspended their company commanders after the theft incident came to the fore on Saturday.

The official said that a first information report was registered with the Kotwali police after the guards of the armouries informed the reserve inspector (RI) of the police lines about the theft.