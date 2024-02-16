Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Theft at Yuvraj Singh's Panchkula House, Jewellery And Cash Stolen

The accused individuals, Lalita Devi and Shailendra Das, (house helps) have been identified, and an FIR has been lodged against them.

Digital Desk
Theft at Yuvraj Singh's Panchkula home
Theft at Yuvraj Singh's Panchkula home | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: A burglary case has been reported at the residence of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh in MDC Sector 4, Panchkula. Shabnam Singh, mother of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has reportedly filed a complaint with the Haryana Police at the MDC station, in connection with the theft that occurred in September 2023. Despite the theft occurring six months ago, a case has been registered now.

In her FIR, she mentioned that gold jewellery and Rs 75,000 cash were stolen from the cupboard of the house. 

The accused individuals, Lalita Devi and Shailendra Das, (house helps) have been identified, and an FIR has been lodged against them.

The case has now been registered, and an investigation has been initiated by the MDC police station. 

The total worth of the stolen property, as per the FIR, amounts to Rs 1.75 lakh. 

Recently, former India captain Sourav Ganguly reported theft from his residence, which came to light when he filed a complaint at the Thakurpukur police station on Saturday, 11 February. Ganguly expressed concern as the stolen phone contained personal information and urged authorities to take measures to prevent any misuse.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

