Published 23:20 IST, September 19th 2024
‘There is Nexus Between Pakistan, NC, Congress and PDP’: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
Union Minister Kishan Reddy said that Pakistan's Defence Minister's remarks on Article 370 point towards a nexus between Congress, PDP, NC, and Pakistan.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy says Pakistan, PDP, Congress, NC share a nexus | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:20 IST, September 19th 2024