New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused Congress of not complying with the I-T Rules which led to freezing of their bank accounts, and slammed the party for alleging "systematic effort" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "cripple" the grand-old party financially.

The Congress, in February, had claimed that its bank accounts were frozen by the Income Tax department in connection with a dispute over a tax demand of Rs 210 crore. However, there has been no official statement from the I-T department.

In response to the allegations, BJP leader Sambit Patra said, “All political parties get an exemption in tax. Any party cannot be discriminated against in this. But why were Congress' accounts 'freezed'? The Congress party skipped the tax return deadline and extended deadline in 2017-18.”

“Secondly, any political party cannot accept cash donations of more than Rs. 20,000... But the Congress had accepted a donation worth Rs. 14 lakhs,” the BJP leader added.

According to reports, Congress party's bank accounts were partially frozen due to an income tax dispute. The party allegedly failed to file a tax return for some cash donations, and the government says they lost the tax exemption available to political parties for those funds.

Congress Targets Centre

On the freezing of Congress's bank accounts, Rahul Gandhi said it was "orchestrated" to cripple the party in the Lok Sabha election. "Our leaders cannot fly from one part of the country to another. Forget flying, they cannot even take a train," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that due to the freezing of the party's bank accounts, the party was not being able to do campaign work. "20% of India votes for us, and we are not able to pay Rs 2 for anything. We can do no campaign work, we cannot support our workers, we cannot support our candidates... This has been done two months before the election campaign," he said.

