×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 19:08 IST

'They Have Named 30, We Should Name 60': Himanta On China Renaming Arunachal Areas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged the Indian government to adopt a "tit-for-tat" approach in response to China's efforts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
'They Have Named 30, We Should Name 60': Himanta On China Renaming Arunachal Areas
'They Have Named 30, We Should Name 60': Himanta On China Renaming Arunachal Areas | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Diphu: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged the Indian government to adopt a "tit-for-tat" approach in response to China's efforts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sarma suggested that India should counter by assigning its own names for 60 "Tibetan areas of China." "My request to government of India is that we should give 60 geographical names to Tibetan areas of China," Sarma told reporters here.

Advertisement

While maintaining that "it should be always tit-for-tat", the CM added, "But I don’t want to comment as it is a policy decision of the government of India. But if they have named 30, we should name 60." China had released a fourth list of 30 new names of various places in Arunachal Pradesh amid Beijing's stepped-up assertions in recent weeks to re-emphasise its claim over the Indian state.

The Ministry of External Affairs has firmly rejected the attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that assigning "invented names" will not alter the reality that the state "is, has been, and will always be" an integral and inalienable part of India. 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actor Shiva Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar Discharged

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli

Hussey ENDS Kohli debate

a minute ago
Government bonds

Government bond yields

4 minutes ago
Istanbul nightclub fire

25 Dead in Fire in Turkey

4 minutes ago
File Photo of Mahua

ED Complaint Mahua Moitra

4 minutes ago
BYD Yuan Plus

BYD's EV sales drop

12 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

VI to raise Rs 20,000 cr

14 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

15 minutes ago
R Praggnanandhaa

FIDE Candidates Comp

16 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

18 minutes ago
Byju's layoffs

Byju's Layoffs

21 minutes ago
The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance.

Gurugram's Laforestta C

22 minutes ago
Koneru Humpy

Humpy leads Indian team

22 minutes ago
CSK after winning IPL 2023

Champions League returns

22 minutes ago
The Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in Rajouri, & detained several individuals linked to terrorist outfit.

J&K: Terror Module Busted

25 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

BJP Leader on Atishi

26 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

29 minutes ago
Renault

Renault to develop

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo