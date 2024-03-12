×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

They Opposed CAA Due to Vote Bank Politics: Amit Shah Lashes Out At Congress

A day after notifying the ‘Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2024’ rules, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress for delaying it for long.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Amit Shah
They Opposed CAA Due to Vote Bank Politics: Amit Shah Lashes Out At Congress | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Secunderabad: A day after notifying the ‘Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2024’ rules, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for delaying the implementation of the policy for long due to 'appeasement politics.'

Addressing a BJP workers' meeting in Secunderabad, Shah said, “We had said, we will bring CAA. Congress party used to oppose CAA. The makers of our Constitution had promised that we would give citizenship to the persecuted refugees coming from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. But due to appeasement and vote bank politics, Congress party opposed CAA.” 

“Lakhs of people came to this country to save their religion. PM Narendra Modi has done the work of honoring them by giving them citizenship,” he added. 

Further establishing that BJP delivered on its promises made during the 2019 general elections, Shah said, “We had promised that we would repeal Article 370. The promise was delivered on 5th August 2019, within a few months of forming the government. We had promised that we would abolish Triple Talaq. Congress never bothered to take care of Muslim women, who are a minority within a minority. Modi ji's promise stands delivered.” 

“Our promise of providing 33% reservation to women in the legislatures has also been delivered. We promised to bring the Citizenship Amendment Act to give citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. This was the vision of the framers of the Indian Constitution. Despite that, Congress kept rebelling against it,” he added. 

He further targeted the Congress party for delaying the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for 70 years. “After Modi ji fulfilled his resolve, then Congress rejected the invitation we had sent for them due to their appeasement politics,” said Shah. 

Centre Implements 'CAA Rules 2024'

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five years after it was passed in Parliament. The decision coming ahead of the Lok Sabha elections sparked furious reaction from various quarters, with Kerala and West Bengal Chief Ministers outrightly rejecting the policy in their respective states.

Submitting the anti-CAA response, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The action of the central government, which notified the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the elections, is to disturb the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification regarding the amendment of the Citizenship Act just before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections."

"This is to divide the people, stir up communal feelings and undermine the basic principles of the constitution. This move to divide Indian citizens with equal rights should be unitedly opposed," he added.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

