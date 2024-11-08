Thick Layer of Smog Engulfs Parts of Delhi as AQI Remains in 'Very Poor' Category - Taking | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor category,' with the city blanketed with smog for the eighth consecutive day post- Diwali on Friday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 383 as of 8 am today, categorised as 'very poor.'

Visuals show visibility worsen at Tilak Marg due to smog as the AQI in the surrounding areas fell to 349, according to the CPCB.

Alipur recorded an AQI of 397, Bawana at 440, Dwarka Sector 8 at 391, Mundka at 428, Najafgarh at 374, New Moti Bagh at 427, Rohini at 439, Punjabi Bagh at 406 and RK Puram at 406, as per SAFAR.

All these areas reported very poor and severe air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers to the rising Sun on the last day of Chhath Puja at Yamuna ghat in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area.

Drone visuals shot at 6.55 am today show thick toxic foam floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as the pollution level in the river remains high.

Earlier on Thursday, the third day of Chhath Puja also devotees offered 'Arghya' to the setting Sun while standing in the water of toxic foam-laden Yamuna River, in Kalindi Kunj.

In view of this a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed seeking permission to perform Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna River, challenging the ban on the ritual.

However, the Delhi High Court refused to issue any directions, citing the severe contamination of the Yamuna River.

The bench led by Chief Justice of Delhi, emphasized that allowing people to perform the puja in the river could lead to health issues, referring to a recent case where an individual fell ill after taking a dip in the polluted water and was hospitalized.

The court also highlighted that nearly 1,000 alternative locations had been designated for the puja, with adequate arrangements made for the celebration. As a result, the petition was dismissed.

An AQI is considered "poor" between '200 and 300', "very poor" at '301 and 400', "severe" at '401-450," and 450 and above is "severe plus."

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday chaired a meeting with concerned departments on the issue of rising pollution levels in national capital.