Published 10:53 IST, July 17th 2024

Thief Returns Valuables After Realising House Belonged to Famous Marathi Writer

A thief was overcome with remorse after realising that the house he stole valuables from belonged to a famous Marathi writer and returned the valuables he had decamped with on Tuesday.

Thief Returns Valuables After Realising House Belonged to Famous Marathi Writer
11:20 IST, July 16th 2024