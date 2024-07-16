Published 10:53 IST, July 17th 2024
Thief Returns Valuables After Realising House Belonged to Famous Marathi Writer
A thief was overcome with remorse after realising that the house he stole valuables from belonged to a famous Marathi writer and returned the valuables he had decamped with on Tuesday.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thief Returns Valuables After Realising House Belonged to Famous Marathi Writer | Image: Unsplash
11:20 IST, July 16th 2024