Mangaluru: The Ministry of Railways on Thursday approved the extension of Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express with train number 20632/20631 up to Mangaluru, news agency PTI reported, adding that the trains will operate six days a week, except on Wednesday.

Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express Timings and Halt Stations:

As per scheduled timings, the train will leave Mangaluru at 6.15 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3.05 pm.

On the return journey, it will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 pm and reach Mangaluru at 12.40 am.

The train will halt at Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kollam.

Expressing gratitude towards Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for extending the train service to Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel told PTI that he had requested Vaishnaw to extend the Vande Bharat Express running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod up to Mangaluru.

