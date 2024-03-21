Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:01 IST
THIS Is How Much Indian Railways Earned from Cancelled Waiting List Tickets
This information was disclosed in response to a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by activist Vivek Pandey from Madhya Pradesh
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Indian Railways has reportedly earned a sum of Rs 1,229.85 crore from cancelled waiting list tickets between 2021 and 2024 (up to January). This information was disclosed in response to a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by activist Vivek Pandey from Madhya Pradesh.
The Railway Ministry's data also indicated a consistent increase in revenue from this source over the specified period.
Advertisement
In 2021, approximately 25.3 million tickets on the waiting list were cancelled, which resulted in earnings of Rs 242.68 crore for Indian Railways. The following year, the number of cancelled tickets surged to 46 million, with revenue reaching Rs 439.16 crore.
Advertisement
In 2023, the trend continued, with 52.6 million waitlisted tickets being cancelled, contributing to earnings of Rs 505 crore. Even in January 2024 alone, 4.586 million tickets were cancelled, generating Rs 43 crore for the Railways. Altogether, this accounts for more than 128 million cancelled waiting list tickets during the specified period.
Advertisement
Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:01 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.