New Delhi: Indian Railways has reportedly earned a sum of Rs 1,229.85 crore from cancelled waiting list tickets between 2021 and 2024 (up to January). This information was disclosed in response to a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by activist Vivek Pandey from Madhya Pradesh.

The Railway Ministry's data also indicated a consistent increase in revenue from this source over the specified period.

The #IndianRailways clocked earnings of ₹1,230 crore from cancelled waiting list tickets, including tatkal (between yr 2021 to jan 2024) Reveals #RTI filed by me.



👉 Why railways charge cancellation fee even when passengers don't get a seat ? Another money making strategy ? pic.twitter.com/JmOLse8VGp — Dr Vivek Pandey (@Vivekpandey21) March 20, 2024

In 2021, approximately 25.3 million tickets on the waiting list were cancelled, which resulted in earnings of Rs 242.68 crore for Indian Railways. The following year, the number of cancelled tickets surged to 46 million, with revenue reaching Rs 439.16 crore.

In 2023, the trend continued, with 52.6 million waitlisted tickets being cancelled, contributing to earnings of Rs 505 crore. Even in January 2024 alone, 4.586 million tickets were cancelled, generating Rs 43 crore for the Railways. Altogether, this accounts for more than 128 million cancelled waiting list tickets during the specified period.