Updated March 1st, 2024 at 12:34 IST

'This is Modi's Guarantee': PM Modi Launches Projects Worth Rs 35,700cr in Jharkhand

PM Modi also launched rail, power and coal projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore in Jharkhand.

pm modi jharkhand visit
PM Modi addresses gathering in Dhanbad, Jharkhand | Image:X/ @bjp4india
Sindri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand.

Among various projects, he dedicated to the nation the Rs 8,900-crore fertiliser plant of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd in Sindri in Dhanbad district.

The plant will add about 12.7 LMT (lakh metric tonne) per annum of indigenous urea production, benefiting farmers of the country.

This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country, after such facilities at Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, which were also dedicated to the nation by the prime minister in December 2021 and November 2022 respectively.

India's urea production reached 310 lakh tonne now from 225 lakh tonne in 2014, a significant step towards self-dependence in fertiliser, he said.

PM Modi also launched rail, power and coal projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore in Jharkhand.

"Jharkhand got a gift of projects worth over Rs 35,000 crore. It was Modi’s guarantee to revive the Sindri fertiliser plant and it was fulfilled today. With the dedication of this plant to the nation, India will become self-dependent in urea," he added.

 

 (Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Published March 1st, 2024 at 12:34 IST

