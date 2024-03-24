×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

This Mumbai Based Pani Puri Seller Owns 2 Luxurious Flats In The City - Details Inside

A mumbai based pani-puri wala called Arun Joshi has become a talk of the town. His hard work and passion has got him his share of success in the city of dreams

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Mumbai's pani puri seller who owns luxurious flats
Mumbai's pani puri seller who owns luxurious flats | Image:facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: A mumbai based pani-puri wala called Arun Joshi has become a talk of the town. His hard work and passion has got him his share of success in the city of dreams.

From the streets of Mumbai to being owner of two lavish flats, Joshi's journey is one of determination and hard work.

Arun Joshi's story is all about hard work and passion. His father migrated to Mumbai in early 1960s, where he set up a humble panipuri stall. 

Joshi, inheriting his father's entrepreneurial spirit, took over the business and gradually mastered the art of making this iconic Indian street snack.

Through tireless dedication and relentless perseverance, Joshi not only sustained his family but also carved a path to prosperity. 

image: facebook

According to sources, Today, he is the proud owner of not one, but two lavish flats situated in the heart of the City of Dreams and one of his son is settled in abroad.

Arun Joshi's inspiring journey from a humble panipuri seller to a successful food business owner is a lesson which no ideal B school in this world can teach.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Viral

