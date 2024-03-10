Advertisement

Lucknow: The Mirzapur division in Uttar Pradesh is leading the way in industrial development, according to official reports. Sonbhadra district, within this division, stands out for attracting the most investments among all 75 districts in the state. Once known for Naxal activities, Sonbhadra has now surpassed economically strong districts like Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida/Greater Noida). The state government revealed that investments in the top 5 projects alone in Sonbhadra exceed Rs 81,000 crore.

Further media reports said that when we consider investments across all three districts of the Mirzapur division, the total investment surpasses Rs 86,000 crore. Meerut, Jhansi, Lucknow, and Moradabad divisions closely follow in terms of top investments, securing the second, third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively. The Yogi government recently initiated investments worth Rs 10.24 lakh crore, reports added.

Sonbhadra Attracts Investors Thermal power plants and Storage plants in Focus

Sonbhadra, located in the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh and bordering Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as a prime investment hub. Despite its past challenges with Naxal activities, vital improvements in law and order, connectivity, electricity, and infrastructure have made Sonbhadra attractive to major industrial players. Thermal power and pumped storage plants dominate the top investments in Sonbhadra, with each of the top five investor companies committing no less than Rs 13,000 crore. Meanwhile, Mirzapur sees investments in the cement, ethanol, and minerals sectors, and Bhadohi witnesses substantial investment in the carpet industry. These investments are expected to create around 16,197 jobs in the Mirzapur division.

Meerut Comes Second, Attracts Investments Over Rs 76,204 Crore

The Meerut division has attracted investment, with a total of Rs 76,204 crore injected through the top five projects across its six districts. Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida/Greater Noida) receives the largest share of this investment, followed by other districts within the division. The Jhansi division secured the third position in terms of top investments, with Rs 20,548 crore invested across its three districts. Lucknow division follows, poised for significant economic growth with projects worth Rs 18,347 crore. Similarly, the Moradabad division secures the fifth position with projects totaling Rs 16,369 crore across its five districts. Overall, reports indicate that these investments are expected to create thousands of job opportunities and drive economic growth and development across various divisions in Uttar Pradesh.