×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 15:41 IST

This Spoon Is Found In Every Indian House; A Man Tries To Find Out Why

A picture of a spoon is going viral on social media, grabbing the attention of the netizens. The spoon is said to be commonly found in every Indian household.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Why this spoon is found in every Indian house? Goes viral
Why this spoon is found in every Indian house? Goes viral | Image:X/@SanathNarayan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral News: A picture is circulating on social media grabbing the attention of the netizens. This is nothing else but the viral picture of a spoon which is commonly found in every Indian household.

An X user posted a picture on his social media handle, trying to find out the reason behind a steel spoon found in every Indian kitchen.

Advertisement

The social media post is shared by @SanathNarayan on social media platform X. The post comes with a caption which says, “Anybody else?? Have this same spoon?”

The post is now going viral on social media grabbing the attention of the netizens from across the internet. 

One more X user @sidin shared another post replying Sanath. Sidin must be having similar looking spoon. He writes, “Ok. I am going to figure out why everyone in India has this spoon… has to be an interesting story…”

Advertisement

These posts quickly grabbed the attention of other users sparking an online discussion. Users in the comment section started showing spoon from their houses, having similar design and pattern.

Advertisement
spoon with similar design shared by a user on X

One X user writes, “Probably came up with some grocery product. We have 3-4 of it now. Can't recall what, but if I think of common branded grocery item in 90s, could be a tea brand. Will check with my mom tomorrow if she remembers.”

screengrab of comment section

One more user writes a witty comment, “One nation one spoon”. Another user says, “I have this one too..yes, will be a very interesting story.”

Advertisement

Ever since the picture of the spoon has gone viral, viewers are showing their spoon and probing into this matter as to how the spoon is present in every India house hold. 

If you have a similar spoon present in your house you can ask your elders and senior family members, the story behind this viral spoon.
 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Holi 2024

Quick e-commerce

a few seconds ago
Apple Watch

Apple Layoffs

a minute ago
The Federal Reserve

Fed rate cut outlook

a minute ago
Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized From Two Women In Odisha, Arrested

Brown Sugar Seized

2 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi self-help groups

3 minutes ago
Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt

New Ac Launches

8 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

10 minutes ago
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

Congress divided

12 minutes ago
ABB India share price surge

ABB India’s Peenya campus

13 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

15 minutes ago
Housefull 5

Housefull 5 Update

18 minutes ago
Jyothika and Suriya

Jyotika's Fun Banter

20 minutes ago
The Unprecedented Election Year For The World

Election Year

21 minutes ago
Delhi Metro Viral Holi Dance

Delhi Metro Viral Dance

24 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Crew

25 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

27 minutes ago
Prabhas on his moniker

Spirit Shoot Update

28 minutes ago
Russian authorities scramble through the rubble

Russia Attack

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News8 hours ago

  3. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World8 hours ago

  4. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World9 hours ago

  5. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo