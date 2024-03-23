Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 15:41 IST
This Spoon Is Found In Every Indian House; A Man Tries To Find Out Why
A picture of a spoon is going viral on social media, grabbing the attention of the netizens. The spoon is said to be commonly found in every Indian household.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Viral News: A picture is circulating on social media grabbing the attention of the netizens. This is nothing else but the viral picture of a spoon which is commonly found in every Indian household.
An X user posted a picture on his social media handle, trying to find out the reason behind a steel spoon found in every Indian kitchen.
Advertisement
The social media post is shared by @SanathNarayan on social media platform X. The post comes with a caption which says, “Anybody else?? Have this same spoon?”
The post is now going viral on social media grabbing the attention of the netizens from across the internet.
One more X user @sidin shared another post replying Sanath. Sidin must be having similar looking spoon. He writes, “Ok. I am going to figure out why everyone in India has this spoon… has to be an interesting story…”
Advertisement
These posts quickly grabbed the attention of other users sparking an online discussion. Users in the comment section started showing spoon from their houses, having similar design and pattern.
Advertisement
One X user writes, “Probably came up with some grocery product. We have 3-4 of it now. Can't recall what, but if I think of common branded grocery item in 90s, could be a tea brand. Will check with my mom tomorrow if she remembers.”
One more user writes a witty comment, “One nation one spoon”. Another user says, “I have this one too..yes, will be a very interesting story.”
Advertisement
Ever since the picture of the spoon has gone viral, viewers are showing their spoon and probing into this matter as to how the spoon is present in every India house hold.
If you have a similar spoon present in your house you can ask your elders and senior family members, the story behind this viral spoon.
Advertisement
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 15:41 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.