Why this spoon is found in every Indian house? Goes viral | Image: X/@SanathNarayan

Viral News: A picture is circulating on social media grabbing the attention of the netizens. This is nothing else but the viral picture of a spoon which is commonly found in every Indian household.

An X user posted a picture on his social media handle, trying to find out the reason behind a steel spoon found in every Indian kitchen.

The social media post is shared by @SanathNarayan on social media platform X. The post comes with a caption which says, “Anybody else?? Have this same spoon?”

The post is now going viral on social media grabbing the attention of the netizens from across the internet.

One more X user @sidin shared another post replying Sanath. Sidin must be having similar looking spoon. He writes, “Ok. I am going to figure out why everyone in India has this spoon… has to be an interesting story…”

Ok. I am going to figure out why everyone in India has this spoon… has to be an interesting story… https://t.co/DPFqPiBbiz — Sidin (@sidin) March 21, 2024

These posts quickly grabbed the attention of other users sparking an online discussion. Users in the comment section started showing spoon from their houses, having similar design and pattern.

spoon with similar design shared by a user on X

One X user writes, “Probably came up with some grocery product. We have 3-4 of it now. Can't recall what, but if I think of common branded grocery item in 90s, could be a tea brand. Will check with my mom tomorrow if she remembers.”

screengrab of comment section

One more user writes a witty comment, “One nation one spoon”. Another user says, “I have this one too..yes, will be a very interesting story.”

Ever since the picture of the spoon has gone viral, viewers are showing their spoon and probing into this matter as to how the spoon is present in every India house hold.

If you have a similar spoon present in your house you can ask your elders and senior family members, the story behind this viral spoon.

