Video of PM Modi Pleading With Kid to Stop Waving at Him to Avoid Pain Will Melt Your Heart | WATCH
While assuring the young boy that he had received his love, PM Modi pleaded with the child to stop waving his hand to avoid hurting himself.
JHABUA, MADHYA PRADESH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a huge rally in Madhya Pradesh. took note of a young tribal boy, held up a man who was presumably his father, waving at him with great enthusiasm. In a heartwarming moment, PM Modi pleaded to the young boy to stop waving at him to avoid hurting his hand. While repeatedly asking him to lower his hand, PM Modi assured the boy that he had received his love. “I got your love, son. Please lower your hand, otherwise it will start to pain,” said PM Modi as the crowd cheered.
PM Modi was addressing the Jan Jatiya Mahasabha in Jhabua district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of Rs 7,550 crore development projects in Madhya Pradesh.
With inputs from PTI.
Published February 11th, 2024 at 17:18 IST
