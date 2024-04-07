Advertisement

Viral News: A viral video of chocolate banana dosa is taking internet by storm. The video shares south Indian culinary which goes with another level of experiment altogether.

The video starts with a street side food cart selling south Indian delicacy called dosa, but here is a twist to the story. This dosa is not your regular dosa which you eat at your home or any other restaurant.

The chef making dosa here is on a verge of experimenting with this cuisine. He pours dosa batter on the pan puts banana on to of cutting it into pieces, puts few chocolate pieces on it to add his unique flavour and wraps it all together within the thin crust of dosa.

In the next part of the video he plates it adds chocolate syrup on it topped with cherry, the dosa then gets complete and ready to serve.

Watch Viral Chocolate Banana Dosa Video:

The viral video is shared on instagram by @thegreatindianfoodie. The video comes with a caption which says, ‘Dosa ka ye experiment aap try karoge ?!’ (Will you try this dosa experiment) challenging netizens to try this dosa.

The comment section of this viral video post is full of reactions, where netizens from all corners of the internet are sharing their thoughts.

One viewer writes, ‘Yeh mere mess walo ke pass nhi jana chahiye’, another user writes, ‘Crepe Chocolate banana dosa’. One more user writes, ‘don't hate him’.

