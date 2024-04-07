×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

This Viral 'Chocolate Banana Dosa' Invites Netizens To Experiment With Their Taste Buds

A video of 'Chocolate Banana Dosa' is going viral on the internet challenging netizens to try it out.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Viral Chocolate Banana Dosa
Viral Chocolate Banana Dosa | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral News: A viral video of chocolate banana dosa is taking internet by storm. The video shares south Indian culinary which goes with another level of experiment altogether.

The video starts with a street side food cart selling south Indian delicacy called dosa, but here is a twist to the story. This dosa is not your regular dosa which you eat at your home or any other restaurant.

Advertisement

The chef making dosa here is on a verge of experimenting with this cuisine. He pours dosa batter on the pan puts banana on to of cutting it into pieces, puts few chocolate pieces on it to add his unique flavour and wraps it all together within the thin crust of dosa.

In the next part of the video he plates it adds chocolate syrup on it topped with cherry, the dosa then gets complete and ready to serve.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Chocolate Banana Dosa Video:

The viral video is shared on instagram by @thegreatindianfoodie. The video comes with a caption which says, ‘Dosa ka ye experiment aap try karoge ?!’ (Will you try this dosa experiment) challenging netizens to try this dosa.

The comment section of this viral video post is full of reactions, where netizens from all corners of the internet are sharing their thoughts.

Advertisement

One viewer writes, ‘Yeh mere mess walo ke pass nhi jana chahiye’, another user writes, ‘Crepe Chocolate banana dosa’. One more user writes, ‘don't hate him’.

screengrab of comment section
Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CENTCOM said on Sunday that its forces had intercepted a UAV over the Red Sea without specifying who had launched the unmanned aerial vehicle.

Houthis Attack Claim

5 minutes ago
One More Person Arrested In Connection With Kannur Blast While Two Others In Custody: Kerala police

Kannur Blast

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Mumbai DC Directs Offices

13 minutes ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

16 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

Yadav suffers injury

19 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

19 minutes ago
hostage

Infant hostage

24 minutes ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz on Chamkila

25 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Tips For Men

27 minutes ago
Ways to Combat Acidity At Home

Tips to Combat Acidity

28 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Shahzad on Kohli

32 minutes ago
Woody Allen

Woody Allen To Retire?

33 minutes ago
Fennel Seeds

Home Remedies For Acidity

38 minutes ago
Odisha: Forest Officials Busts Inter-State Wildlife Smuggling Racket

Odisha: Forest Officials

39 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Crew BTS Photos

41 minutes ago
Stage collapsed during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur causing injuries to several people

Jabalpur Stage Collapse

42 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Controversy

an hour ago
Dal Lake

Travel In Kashmir

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh Saved by Indian Army

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  4. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World8 hours ago

  5. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo