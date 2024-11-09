sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'This Will Be Decade of Uttarakhand': PM Modi Extends Greetings on State's Foundation Day

Published 13:56 IST, November 9th 2024

'This Will Be Decade of Uttarakhand': PM Modi Extends Greetings on State's Foundation Day

In a video message shared on X, the Prime Minister vowed to fulfil the resolution of a 'Viksit Uttarakhand' for a 'Viksit Bharat' in the next 25 years.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Narendra Modi
'This Will Be Decade of Uttarakhand': PM Modi Extends Greetings on State's Foundation Day | Image: Video Grab
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:56 IST, November 9th 2024