New Delhi: Addressing concerns over the BJP's prediction that the saffron party will secure more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Monday said, “Those who can’t pass an exam are worrying about us getting distinction". Jaishankar’s remarks come amid some Opposition leaders suggesting a deep and sinister motive behind the BJP 's target of surpassing 400+ seats.

Nothing sinister about BJP ’s prediction: EAM Jaishankar

Responding to the allegations, Jaishankar emphasized that there is “nothing sinister about the BJP's prediction.”

He urged commentators to reflect on their own positions and focus on managing their own political prospects.

Jaishankar highlighted that if the people of India choose to express confidence in the BJP based on its track record over the past decade, it should be viewed as a celebration of democracy rather than a cause for anxiety.

EAM Jaishankar on BJP ’s past mandates

Jaishankar pointed to the BJP's past mandates, which have been utilized to improve infrastructure, bolster the economy, combat terrorism, and address challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BJP leader emphasized the restoration of faith in politics among younger professionals, who perceive political leaders as individuals who prioritize the nation's interests and are committed to its protection.

“I today see a faith in politics when I meet younger professional. I think we have restored the reputation of politics in the country,” he said.

Regarding the speculation surrounding the BJP's electoral prospects, Jaishankar reiterated that the true outcome will only be revealed when the votes are counted. He dismissed the notion that hoping for strong electoral support is inherently sinister, emphasizing the importance of democratic processes and the will of the people in shaping the country's future.