Those Who Didn't Understand Waqf Bill Are Unhappy, Amends To Benefit Muslims, Poor: Kiren Rijiju

Jammu: Commenting on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju stated that some people were upset over the passage of the bill because they hadn’t learned its intent.

The Union Minister asserted that if one sets aside politics, and comprehends the changes the Centre has introduced, they will see that, within the next two to three years, this bill would bring advantages to the poor, Muslims, women, and backward communities.

Muslim Women, Backward Classes To Get Benefitted

He told ANI, “Those who did not understand (the Bill) are unhappy. Keeping politics aside, the people who understand the amendments made by us in the bill will know it is going to benefit the poor, Muslims, women and people from backward communities in the next 2-3 years...”

Pres Murmu Gives Nod

After marathon debates in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, President Droupadi Murmu , on Saturday, gave her assent to the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, which has now officially become law.

Centre Seeks To Regulate Waqf Board's Functioning: Nadda

On Sunday, BJP President JP Nadda clarified that the Central government had no intention to take over the Waqf Board but instead has sought to regulate its functioning.

Nadda stressed that the government’s objective was to ensure the board operated within legal boundaries and utilised its resources to boost education, healthcare, and job opportunities for Muslims.