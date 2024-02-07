Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Those Who Hate me For Attending Ram Mandir Ceremony May go to Pakistan: Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi

"Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I have given a message of love, I did not do any crime", said Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyas

Digital Desk
Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization
Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization | Image:ANI
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A fatwa has been issued against a prominent Muslim cleric for attending the Ayodhya Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22. Speaking to ANI, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, confirmed receiving the ‘fatwa’ issued against him.  “As a chief Imam, I received the invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. I contemplated for two days and then decided to go to Ayodhya for harmony, for the country,” he told the news agency.

“The fatwa was issued yesterday but I had been receiving threat calls from the evening of January 22...I have recorded a few calls wherein the callers gave me life threats...Those who love me, love the nation - will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I have given a message of love, I did not do any crime...I will not apologise or resign, they can do whatever they want,” the cleric added.   

On the other hand, devotees continued to throng the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the sixth day after the Pran Pratishtha. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, said that the government has been trying its best to ensure that everyone gets darshan. "Priests reach around 4 AM and mangla aarti is conducted at 4:30 a.m. People can have darshan starting at 7 AM Ram Lalla is fed (bhog) at 12 PM At 7 PM, the evening aarti is conducted and then at 9 PM, the last aarti of the day is conducted."

"Maybe there will be changes in the ritual timing when the crowd is smaller. But for now, there is a huge crowd coming to Ram Mandir. We want everyone to have darshan. That is why two hours of rest (shayan) is also not provided to Ram Lalla. From 4 a.m. until 10 p.m., devotees keep coming. The objective is for everyone to get darshan," Acharya Satyendra Das added further.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

