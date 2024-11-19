Published 20:24 IST, November 19th 2024
Thousands Take Selfies Outside Public Toilets in Indore on World Toilet Day
On World Toilet Day, thousands of people in Indore, India's cleanest city, took selfies outside public toilets as part of a distinctive campaign.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Selfies outside public toilets in Indore on World Toilet Day | Image: X / @SwachhIndore
20:24 IST, November 19th 2024