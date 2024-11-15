sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Threatened by Bishnoi Gang, Delhi Prison May Review Security for Shraddha Walker Murder Accused

Published 21:26 IST, November 15th 2024

Threatened by Bishnoi Gang, Delhi Prison May Review Security for Shraddha Walker Murder Accused

Poonawala is presently lodged in a solitary cell of Tihar's jail number 4 due to a threat perception.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
shraddha walker killer aftab poonawala
Poonawala is presently lodged in a solitary cell of Tihar's jail number 4 due to a threat perception. | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:26 IST, November 15th 2024