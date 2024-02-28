Advertisement

Guwahati, Apr 22 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested by Guwahati Police for allegedly raping a co-worker in Hatigaon area of the city, a police officer said on Friday.

The owner of the office where the three accused as well as the woman worked has also been arrested, he said.

The woman had approached the police with her complaint on Thursday, claiming that three co-workers had invited her for lunch on the previous day at their shared accommodation in Hatigaon area.

He said, “She claimed that they raped her. She informed the owner of their office the same day about the incident but he took no action.

“So, on Thursday the woman came to us and based on her statement, we have arrested the three accused as well as the owner of the office.” An investigation has been started to ascertain the facts of the case, the police officer said. PTI SSG MM MM