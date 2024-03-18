×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Three Arrested in Himachal, Heroin Seized

Police arrested three men with 10.67 grams of heroin during a surprise check in this Himachal Pradesh district, officials said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak
Three Arrested in Himachal, Heroin Seized | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hamirpur: Police arrested three men with 10.67 grams of heroin during a surprise check in this Himachal Pradesh district, officials said on Monday.

The arrested accused are Rajneesh Kumar from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and Sunil Kumar and Vishal from Hamirpur.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under provisions of the NDPS Act, the police said. 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyamani

Priyamani On Dance Number

4 minutes ago
Umesh Yadav

Most wickets in powerplay

10 minutes ago
From navigating regulatory frameworks to embracing diversified investment vehicles and managing currency risks, this guide delineates essential steps, enabling investors to traverse the global investment landscape with confidence and prudence.

Tightens financial

12 minutes ago
Tata Steel Blast furnace closure

Tata Steel in UK

15 minutes ago
Jason Behrendorff

Jason's replacement in MI

15 minutes ago
National Women's Boxing Championship

BFI and Dunne part ways

18 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

19 minutes ago
Nitish Modi, Nitishkumar, PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

19 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

RaGa Shakti

20 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Prithiviraj's Weight Loss

20 minutes ago
Gurugram Weekend Escape: Relax & Recharge at a Top Resort

Delhi

21 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Gurugram club assault

21 minutes ago
Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

Patna Lucknow Vande

26 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

27 minutes ago
Sushmita Sen as Miss Universe

Sushmita On Ex's Struggle

28 minutes ago
Third Wave Coffee

Third Wave Coffee CEO

29 minutes ago
Online Scam fraud India

Delhi Woman Duped

29 minutes ago
PM Modi Hails Festival Of Democracy

India News LIVE:

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Govt to Provide Water to 110 Villages

    India News4 hours ago

  2. When Alia Bhatt Opened Up About Mahesh Bhatt's Alcohol Addiction

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Hyderabad: At Least 60 Detained During Protests at Mallareddy Varsity

    India News5 hours ago

  4. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education5 hours ago

  5. B'luru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing Loud Music During 'Azan' | WATCH

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo