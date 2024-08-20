Published 17:00 IST, August 20th 2024
Three Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended In Assam For Entering India Illegally
All three intended to travel to Chennai for labor work. They have since been pushed back to Bangladesh, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Three Bangladeshi nationals apprehended after illegally entering in Assam from Tripura side | Image: PTI/ Representational
17:00 IST, August 20th 2024