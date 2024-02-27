Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 23rd, 2022 at 17:54 IST

Three booked for raping minor in Rajasthan

Three booked for raping minor in Rajasthan

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kota, Apr 23 (PTI) Three men were booked under the POCSO Act in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

"A complaint was lodged by the victim belonging to the Bhil tribal community at the Manohar Thana police station of Jhalawar district on Friday evening," Circle Inspector Nand Singh said.

Advertisement

"In her complaint, the victim stated that she was kidnapped by one of the accused on her way to a farm on April 9. He took her to a nearby deserted building, where the three men, also belonging to the same community, allegedly took turns to rape her," he said.

The accused also allegedly threatened the minor against informing anybody about the incident, the police official said.

Advertisement

They were booked under IPC section 376 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

They are on the run, and efforts are underway to arrest them, Singh said.

Advertisement

The minor was sent for a medical examination and her statement is yet to be recorded before the magistrate, he added. PTI COR RDT IJT

Advertisement

Published April 23rd, 2022 at 17:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Miz

Miz left stranded

15 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

41 minutes ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

2 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

2 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

2 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

2 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

3 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

3 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

3 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

3 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

4 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

21 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Yuvan Shankar Raja Performs Late Sister Bhavatharini's Song At Concert

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Metro In Dino: Sara-Aditya's Looks In Anurag Basu's Film Revealed

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Naseer Hussain's Supporters Raise Pakistan Zindabad Slogans to Mark Win

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. DY Patil T20: Mumbai Customs, Jain Irrigation start campaign in style

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. SAI National Centres of Excellence to induct 200 para athletes: Thakur

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo