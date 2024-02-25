Updated April 17th, 2022 at 20:25 IST
Three booked in Thane for cheating home buyers
Thane, Apr 17 (PTI) Three people have been booked for allegedly duping home buyers in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.
A Sahapur police station official said Shekhar Patil, Neer Niruddin Mistry and PR Chavan were booked under provisions of the IPC and Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963.
"They accepted Rs 10.31 lakh from the complainant and other amounts from several people but have not given them flats as promised. No arrest has been made in this case so far and a probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM
