Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 20:42 IST
Three dead as vehicle falls into gorge in JK's Poonch
Three people were killed and two others injured on Wednesday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The accident took place near Chunga around 6.45 pm when the driver of an SUV on its way to Shungus from Mendhar lost control while negotiating a curve, a police official said.
He said the rescuers immediately rushed to the scene and retrieved two bodies from the vehicle.
Three others were rescued in an injured condition and later one of them succumbed at a hospital, the official said.
Published September 22nd, 2021 at 20:42 IST
