Updated March 10th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Three From Kanpur Drown In Saryu River In Ayodhya

Three friends, including a minor, from Kanpur drowned in the Saryu river here Sunday morning while taking a bath before a visit to the Ram temple

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Three from Kanpur drown in Saryu river in Ayodhya
Three from Kanpur drown in Saryu river in Ayodhya | Image:representative
  • 1 min read
Ayodhya: Three friends, including a minor, from Kanpur drowned in the Saryu river here Sunday morning while taking a bath before a visit to the new Ram temple, police told PTI.

They were identified as Ravi Mishra (20), Priyanshu Singh (16) and Harshit Awasthi (18). The victims came to Ayodhya from Kanpur to visit the temple.

They drowned while taking a dip in the river. Local people pulled all three out of the water and took them to a hospital but the doctors declared them dead, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Madhuvan Kumar Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident.

The officer said that instead of going to the normal bathing ghat, the victims went to the river bank next to the cremation ground near Ram Katha Park. 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

