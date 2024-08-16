Published 18:00 IST, August 16th 2024
Three Gentlemen are Back Yet Again: CEC on Popular Meme
"The three gentlemen are back yet again," quipped CE Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday, referring to a popular meme circulating during the Lok Sabha elections.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
This lighthearted remark came as he announced the assembly polls for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. | Image: Election Commission You tube Video Grab
