Published 18:00 IST, August 16th 2024

Three Gentlemen are Back Yet Again: CEC on Popular Meme

"The three gentlemen are back yet again," quipped CE Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday, referring to a popular meme circulating during the Lok Sabha elections.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajeev-kumar-CEC
This lighthearted remark came as he announced the assembly polls for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. | Image: Election Commission You tube Video Grab
  • 2 min read
17:17 IST, August 16th 2024