Published 11:21 IST, August 12th 2024

Three Goes Missing After Surge in River Water in Jharkhand

Two women and a 12-year-old boy went missing in Jharkhand after a river's water level surged suddenly. Search operations going on.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Water level of Markanda river increased
Two Women and a 12-Three people went missing after sudden river flooding in Jharkhand's Latehar district | Image: Republic/ Representational Image
