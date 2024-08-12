Published 11:21 IST, August 12th 2024
Three Goes Missing After Surge in River Water in Jharkhand
Two women and a 12-year-old boy went missing in Jharkhand after a river's water level surged suddenly. Search operations going on.
- India News

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two Women and a 12-Three people went missing after sudden river flooding in Jharkhand's Latehar district

