Updated April 19th, 2022 at 16:21 IST

Three hurt as fire breaks out at cracker factory

Press Trust Of India
Gurugram, Apr 19 (PTI) Three people were injured after a fire broke out at an illegal cracker factory in a village of Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Tuesday.

The illegal factory was gutted in the fire while nearby houses were damaged during the incident at Shah Chaukha village on Monday evening.

It took two hours to bring the fire under control, police said.

The injured are getting treatment at different hospitals and an FIR has been lodged against nine people, including the factory owner, police said.

The factory was being run illegally by Galib, who along with his workers Aadil and Shahid, was injured in the incident.

"We have sealed the premises where the accused ran the factory illegally. We are conducting raids to nab the accused. Only three people were injured in the incident," said Pinangawa police station SHO Ombir Singh. PTI COR RDK

Published April 19th, 2022 at 16:21 IST

