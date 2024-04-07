×

Three killed as steel bridge collapses in Tripura

Three persons were killed and nine others injured in North Tripura district on Wednesday after a steel bridge collapsed when a timer-laden truck was passing through the structure, police said.

Three persons were killed and nine others injured in North Tripura district on Wednesday after a steel bridge collapsed when a timer-laden truck was passing through the structure, police said.

The accident took place at Laljuri when the metal bridge collapsed as it could not bear the load of the goods vehicle, a senior officer said.

The driver of the truck and two labourers were killed on the spot and four of the injured were admitted to Dharmanagar District Hospital and four others were undergoing treatment in a local health facility, he said.

Another injured person had a minor injury and was given first-aid. “The bridge was old and could not bear load of the vehicle”, Additional SP Jermia Darlong told PTI.

The truck was going from Kanchanpur to Laljuri.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Subhash Acharjee and Kanchanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Krishnadhan Das rushed to the spot. 

